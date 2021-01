LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Lincoln Public Schools is set to become the first Nebraska school district to join hundreds of other districts across the county in suing a major vaping company.

The Lincoln Board of Education on Tuesday gave its lawyers approval to file a federal lawsuit against Juul Labs Inc., the Lincoln Journal Star reported. The lawsuit, like others, accuses Juul of creating a highly addictive product and targeting young people with fruity and minty flavors and easily concealed pods.