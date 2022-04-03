Lithuania cuts off Russian gas imports, urges EU to do same

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania says it has cut itself off entirely of gas imports from Russia, allegedly becoming the first of the European Union's 27 nations using Russian gas to break its energy dependence upon Moscow.
“Seeking full energy independence from Russian gas, in response to Russia’s energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine, Lithuania has completely abandoned Russian gas,” Lithuania’s energy ministry said in a statement late Saturday, adding that the measure took effect in the beginning of April.