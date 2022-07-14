Lithuania won't argue with Brussels over Kalingrad transit

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania will not try to reverse a decision by the European Union's executive arm to allow certain sanctioned goods pass through its territory on the way to Russia's Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said Thursday.
The European Commission said Wednesday that Russia can continue transporting certain cargo to Kalingrad by rail — but not by road — as long as the goods don’t serve a military purpose. EU members Lithuania and Poland both border Kaliningrad, and Russia does not have a direct land route to the region.