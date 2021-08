SHELTON - Little Barn — a staple in the Westport restaurant community for some eight years — opened its doors on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton Wednesday.

McBeck Restaurant Group, owners of Little Barn restaurant in Westport and The Spotted Horse in Shelton, leased space at 901 Bridgeport Ave. months ago to open its second Little Barn location.

The commercial building, the latest construction from R.D. Scinto, is already home to Sugar Rush, Society Salon and Shelton Strong Start Early Care and Education.

“After the success of the Westport location, the owners decided to expand,” Scott Beck, managing partner with McBeck Restaurant Group, said. “The owners decided on Shelton for the second location because they found it is a town with dynamic growth and development. They wanted Little Barn to be a part of Shelton’s future.”

Little Barn is a family friendly American Pub, according to Beck, with a menu that ranges from “comfort food to a variety of healthy salads and Buddha bowls.”

People can open the night with a Colossal pretzel with various dipping sauces, calamari or lobster mac and cheese, then move onto the Little Barn burger, Chatham fish ‘n’ chips, large fish tacos, a lobster club or baby back ribs. Among the rolls and bowls are the spicy crunchy tuna roll, the shrimp tempura roll, the Thai chicken Buddha bowl and the Hawaiian ahi tuna poke bowl.

Little Barn also features many craft beers and signature cocktails.

The Shelton location also has a large outdoor patio.

In addition to Little Barn, Beck said the ownership has been involved in several Fairfield County restaurants, including The Spotted Horse, The Gray Goose, Match and The Chelsea.

