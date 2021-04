5 1 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









SHELTON — Fans of The Spotted Horse will be happy to know its owners are bringing another of its eateries to the city.

McBeck Restaurant Group, owners of Little Barn restaurant in Westport, have signed a lease at 901 Bridgeport Ave. to open its second Little Barn location in the recently completed building. The Westport location opened eight years ago.