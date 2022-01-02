Live updates: No vaccine in US means quarantine in France The Associated Press Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 7:19 a.m.
PARIS - Unvaccinated people traveling from the United States will have to self-isolate in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities in line with new government restrictions that come into force on Sunday.
All passengers from the U.S. have to provide a negative COVID-19 test – a PCR or an antigen test – no older than 48 hours in addition to proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to France.
