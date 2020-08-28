Local DAR chapter celebrates Constitution Week

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.

Sept. 17, 2020, will mark the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the Constitution of the United States of American by the Constitutional Convention.

“The country’s Constitution of the United States of America is the guardian of our liberties and embodies the principles of limited government in a republic dedicated to rule by law,” Mary Rozsa of Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter said.

“We ask everyone to read the Constitution, reaffirm the ideals the framers of the Constitution had in 1787 by vigilantly protecting the freedoms guaranteed to us through this guardian of our liberties,” Rozsa added.

By celebrating Constitution Week, Rozsa said, the DAR chapter emphasizes citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution and preserving it for posterity, informs people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s heritage and the foundation for the American way of life and encourages the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.

The chapter encourages citizens to exercise their constitutional rights in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, Rozsa said. To register to vote, visit https://voterregistration.ct.gov/OLVR/welcome.do. Registrants are to fill out the form and send it in before Tuesday, Oct. 27. A registered voter can request an absentee ballot at https://portal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Absentee-Voting.