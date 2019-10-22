Local DAR chapter to celebrate Veterans Day

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will be serving free coffee and donuts at the annual Veterans Day ceremony sponsored by the Sutter-Terlizzi American LegionPost 16.

The ceremony remembering local veterans will be held at Veterans Memorial Park (the Riverwalk) in Shelton on Nov. 11. We will begin serving coffee at 10 a.m.

One of DAR’s missions is to support veterans and active service members. The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter’s “DAR & Donuts” event is one way to honor this mission and support the community. This event is only possible by the support of Mark Dymerski, franchise owner of the Howe Avenue Dunkin Donuts in Shelton, who has supplied the coffee and donuts for this ceremony since 2008.

People can also bring their tattered flags. The chapter will have a basket available to collect American flags that are no longer serviceable so they can be disposed of properly.

The chapter will also be taking donations for Christmas in a Basket for military personnel deployed overseas. Last year, the chapter sent three postal boxes full of nonperishable food items for a Christmas dinner.

The DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. The group is a nonprofit lineage society which focuses on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. Any woman older than 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. To learn more, go to www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.