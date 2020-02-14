Locals celebrate Darwin’s accomplishments

Tom Kennedy, second row, third from left, of Shelton was among several people from Shelton and across Fairfield County who posed with Charles Darwin's likeness at the Darwin Day Dinner on Feb. 8.

Several Shelton residents were among 200 people from throughout Fairfield County who celebrated the life of Charles Darwin on Feb. 8.

Darwin Day is an international celebration of science and humanity held around Charles Darwin’s Feb. 12 birthday. The event allows those in attendance to honor the discoveries and life of Darwin and express gratitude for the benefits that scientific knowledge, acquired through human curiosity and ingenuity, has contributed to the advancement of humanity.

Information on Darwin Day Dinner events may be found at darwindayct.org