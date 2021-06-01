London school fights COVID fallout with laptops, bean bags DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press June 1, 2021 Updated: June 1, 2021 3:22 a.m.
LONDON (AP) — Nik Geraj’s voice fills with pain as he talks about how he struggled to help his daughter study during the coronavirus lockdowns that shut her school for more than four months over the past year.
Before the pandemic, 6-year-old Mia was doing well. But she had a hard time during lockdown, missing her friends and teachers at Holy Family Catholic Primary in southeast London. Geraj, a former refugee from Albania, and his wife Mai Vu, who comes from Vietnam, weren’t able to fill the gaps.