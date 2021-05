SHELTON — One city family is homeless after a fire tore through their Long Hill Avenue home Monday.

The family - one adult and two children - were not home at the time of the fire, which was reported just before 4 p.m. Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said the first firefighters on the scene observed the first two levels of the two-and-a-half story structure completely ablaze.

“It was immediately determined that this would be a defensive operation,” Wilson said.

Once it was confirmed no one was home, Wilson said fire crews, under the direction of Assistant Chief Mike Plavcan, did not enter the structure, instead using the hoses to douse the flames. Once under control, a small crew of firefighters entered the home to knock down any remaining fire and hot spots.

Wilson said in a call Monday that it took “probably an hour” to get the fire under control, but “a large volume” had been contained in about 35 minutes.

No firefighters were injured while fighting the fire, which could be seen by drivers along Route 8.

“We will have a truck and crew on scene through the night,” Wilson said, adding that those firefighters will watch for any smoldering or hot spots.

The American Red Cross is helping the family. The Red Cross responders were Mike Papagallo, John Glendon, Susan Delgado and Susan Shaw.

Jonathan Sandstrom, media relations specialist with the American Red Cross, said the organization is providing the family comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.

Sandstrom said the family will connect with Red Cross caseworkers in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com