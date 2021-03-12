Longtime Arizona Rep. Kirkpatrick won't seek 2022 reelection March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 9:33 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - IN this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, Democratic senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., speaks to supporters during an election night party in Phoenix. Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday, March 12, 2021, she won't run for reelection in 2022. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, then-candidate for Congressional District 2, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, of Arizona, talks with members of the media following a debate with Republican Lea Marquez Peterson in Tucson, Ariz. Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday, March 12, 2021, she won't run for reelection in 2022 (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Kelly Presnell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick, candidate for Congressional District 2, gives a victory speech during the Pima County Democratic Party Election Night watch party in Tucson, Ariz. Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday, March 12, 2021, she won't run for reelection in 2022 (Mike Christy/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File) Mike Christy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, a five-term Arizona Democrat, announced Friday she won't run for reelection in 2022.
“Serving Arizonans has been my absolute honor and joy, but after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I will continue the good fight through this Congress, and when the term is up, I will hand over the baton,” she said in a statement.