Longtime NY lawmaker, WWII veteran dies at 91
NEW YORK (AP) — A World War II veteran who served as a state lawmaker in New York for four decades has died.
Former state Sen. Bill Larkin died Saturday, less than a year after retiring, his family announced Sunday. He was 91.
Larkin represented a stretch of the Hudson Valley as an assemblyman from 1979 to 1990 and then as a state senator for 28 years.
A Republican, he was known for forging bipartisan friendships in Albany and advancing veterans' causes and health care for infants.
Larkin, a native of Troy, New York, served with the Army in the Pacific during WWII and also fought in the Korean War.
He rose through the ranks, starting as a private and retiring 23 years later as a lieutenant colonel.
