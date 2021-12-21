Louisiana Levee to continue after court orders land seizure

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A three-judge panel of Louisiana's 5th Circuit Court of Appeal has ordered a St. John the Baptist Parish judge to allow the seizure of a tract of private land to build portions of the West Shore Lake Pontchartrain Hurricane Levee.
The order will allow construction on the 18.5-mile (30-kilometer) levee system to continue, according to The Advocate. The project is projected to cost $760 million and intended to protect St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. James parishes from storm surges similar to ones that accompanied Hurricane Ida this year and Hurricane Isaac in 2012.