Louisiana State University hires presidential search firm

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State University committee searching for a new system leader has chosen a headhunting firm out of Atlanta to find candidates for the job leading universities, a two-year college, agriculture center and medical schools.

The Advocate reports that the LSU search committee chose Parker Executive Search, largely because of the firm’s history of finding higher education leaders in the South.

Parker Executive Search's bid to do the work was for a $125,000 fee plus expenses. The LSU Foundation, an affiliated agency that raises private donations for the university, will pay for the search firm's contract.

LSU is hiring the firm to recruit candidates to become president of the LSU System and chancellor of the flagship campus in Baton Rouge. Tom Galligan, who is applying for the permanent job, has been in the role since F. King Alexander resigned in December to go to Oregon State University.

LSU Board of Supervisors member Mary Leach Werner said the search committee interviewed seven headhunting firms for the work.