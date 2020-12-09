Louisiana casino's $325M upgrade to create hundreds of jobs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A casino in New Orleans will undergo a $325 million renovation project that its parent company said will create 600 construction jobs in addition to the 500 full-time jobs the company has already pledged to create.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., the parent company of Harrah’s New Orleans, announced Tuesday that they have presented a city board with a plan to build a hotel tower and expand amenities at the site by 2024, news outlets reported. The makeover will also change the name of the property to Caesars New Orleans.

“We are excited to introduce Caesars New Orleans to the city,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. “As the only land-based gaming operator in the city, we take great pride in our 20-year history in New Orleans, and this reinvestment is a testament to our continued commitment.”

The renovations were agreed to last year as part of a deal with the state legislature to extend the company's license to operate casinos until 2054. But the New Orleans Building Corporation still has to approve it.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement that she was “excited that this expansion will mean hundreds of construction jobs during the project and hundreds more in sustainable and new jobs post-construction.”

The other upgrades include new food offerings inside the casino. Harrah’s General Manager Samir Mowad said there will be more announcements about the upgrades pending official approval.

Caesars Entertainment said during its license extension last year that it needed to build the hotel tower because of a lack of room availability at its existing hotel. They pledged to employ at least 2,400 people as part of the deal and add the 500 jobs after the hotel was built.