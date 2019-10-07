Louisiana fire captain slips and falls into water, dies

COCODRIE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a fire captain has died of an apparent drowning near the Gulf Coast.

News outlets report 45-year-old Bryan Bozeman was cleaning fish when he slipped and fell into the water near Cocodrie on Saturday night.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says family members pulled Bozeman from the water and CPR was being administered when deputies arrived. Bozeman was taken to a hospital where he died.

Bozeman had been a captain with the Baton Rouge Fire Department. The department said on Facebook that he was "full of life and loved helping others." He was off-duty at the time of the fall.

Funeral arrangements haven't been announced. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of his burial.