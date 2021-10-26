Louisiana governor to announce if he'll lift mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday will announce whether he'll keep Louisiana's indoor mask mandate for another month or let it expire since the state has emerged from its latest coronavirus spike and is seeing lower rates of COVID-19 infection.
The Democratic governor seems poised to let the face covering requirement he reenacted in August fall off the books for most public indoor locations when it's set to expire Wednesday, letting individual businesses decide whether they want their customers masked up.