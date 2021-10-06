Louisiana has joined international climate change campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he's joined Louisiana to the international Race to Zero Campaign, a climate change initiative that seeks to reduce net carbon emissions around the world to zero by 2050.

The Democratic governor — who leads one of the nation's top oil and gas production states — already has issued an executive order with the same goal for curtailing Louisiana's greenhouse gas emissions. A climate change task force he created is working on a strategy document for how to reach that goal, due next year.