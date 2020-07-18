Louisiana: houseboat mooring lottery for Atchafalaya area

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is holding a houseboat mooring lottery for most of the hunting season in the Atchafalaya Delta Wildlife Management Area.

There’s probably space for a total of about 45 houseboats in two areas — Log Island Pass in the Main Delta area and Campground Pass in Wax Delta, biologist manager Vaughan McDonald said in an email.

He said about 28 people applied for permits last year.

Although there's wide variation in the spacing, the general rule is about 15 feet of boat length for each piling, according to information with the department's application form. The department charges $300 for two pilings and $500 for three to five pilings.

Applications are due by Aug. 13, and permits will be valid from Sept. 1 until March 16.

The two areas have a total of 241 pilings with 52 expected to remain under five-year leases this year, biologist manager Lance Campbell said in an email. He said those leases are expected to bring in about $13,000 this year.

Offseason, non-extendable 16-day permits are available through the department's Lafayette office.