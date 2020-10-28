Louisiana man accused of stabbing 80-year-old wife to death

DERIDDER, La. (AP) — A 71-year-old Louisiana man is in custody, accused of stabbing to death his 80-year-old wife, authorities said.

DeRidder Police responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. Wednesday and officers found Lucille Harrison inside a home, dead of what appeared to be stab wounds, KPLC-TV reported.

Her husband, Sidney Harrison, was transported to a local hospital with an injury to his arm, a post on the DeRidder Police Department's Facebook page said. After getting treatment, authorities charged him with second-degree murder. He's being held at the Beauregard Parish jail. It was unknown if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Police have not said what sparked the incident. The investigation is ongoing, police said.