Louisiana mayor picks permanent police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana mayor has appointed a permanent police chief despite the appointee being a possibly controversial choice.

News outlets report Provisional Police Chief Ben Raymond was named the permanent chief by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Monday. Raymond has been the temporary chief since November.

Perkins says Raymond has performed well as temporary chief and that crime has gone down under Raymond's leadership. It's unclear if the city council will vote on the nomination Tuesday.

Raymond wasn't initially considered for the position by an advisory committee. City Council Chairman and Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Bowman added Raymond to the nominee list.

The Police Officer's Association wasn't pleased with Bowman's inclusion of Raymond. Vice President Joseph Lewis wrote a letter to Perkins requesting he stick with the committee's original finalist.