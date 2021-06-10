Louisiana tax swap plans win final passage to reach ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A long-recommended proposal to untie Louisiana's income tax collections from federal tax payments won passage Thursday from lawmakers on the legislative session's last day, sending the concept to voters for a decision on the October ballot.
The proposal would get rid of personal income tax and corporate tax deductions for federal income taxes paid in exchange for lowering the state’s income tax rates. Louisiana also would permanently eliminate the corporate franchise tax for small businesses and lower the tax rate for others.