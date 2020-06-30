Louisville, Ky, to probe handling of Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Government officials in Kentucky said they will begin an investigation into the city of Louisville's handling of the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

The Louisville Metro Council's government oversight committee, which has subpoena powers, announced its intentions Monday, news outlets reported. The council's next meeting is scheduled for July 23.

"The citizens of this community, including members of this Metro Council, have been very upset with the perceived lack of transparency by the city,” said Brent Ackerson, who chairs the committee. “It’s our intention, as a committee, to formally begin an investigation, to bring people in and get legitimate answers and legitimate documentation.”

Jean Porter, a spokeswoman for Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, said he welcomed the review. She said Fischer already has authorized a thorough review of the Louisville Metro Police Department and a separate investigation of actions related to the Taylor case.

For nearly a month, protesters have been calling for the officers involved in Taylor’s death to be charged.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed in her Louisville apartment March 13 by plainclothes detectives who were serving a no-knock warrant in a drug investigation. No drugs were found, and one of the officers was recently fired. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment.

Taylor’s death also has attracted attention from celebrities, including Lizzo, Jada Pinkett Smith and Beyoncé. Millions have signed an online petition demanding justice for Taylor.

Calls for action against the officers have gotten louder during a national reckoning over racism and police brutality following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. Officials there are prosecuting four officers involved, including bringing a murder charge against the officer who pressed a knee into Floyd’s neck on May 25.