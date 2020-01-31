Louisville airport has record number of passengers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The number of travelers taking flights at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport last year set a record, officials said.

The airport announced in a statement on Thursday that 2019 was its busiest year yet with 4.2 million passengers. That's nearly 300,000 more than it had in 2000, when there were 3.9 million passengers.

“Exceeding the 4 million mark is something we are very proud of and is a new milestone for our airport," said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. “We know how successful 2019 was for passenger traffic, and we believe the numbers for 2020 will be even better."

Last year, the six airlines serving Louisville increased capacity on 20 different routes including the addition of nonstop flights to multiple locations.

“Direct flights are essential in making us attractive for businesses and visitors,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.