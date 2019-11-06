Lyft partners with city of Hartford to help former inmates

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ride-hailing company Lyft is offering much-needed free transportation in Hartford to former prison inmates through a new partnership with the city and a nonprofit criminal justice reform group.

Louis Reed, national organizer for the bipartisan criminal justice reform group #cut50, announced Wednesday that an initial installment of 60 to 80 codes for free Lyft rides are now available for distribution at the city's Welcome Center.

Mayor Luke Bronin says transit bus routes are limited and the new partnership will help get people to job interviews or health care appointments.

Hartford is the first city to take part in the program, but other cities and organizations around the country are expected to follow including in Chicago, Los Angeles, Oakland, New York City and in rural areas as well.