https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/MA-Dem-House-4-Cnty-15531147.php
MA-Dem-House-4-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Massachusetts by city-
town in the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4.
|Zannetos
|Attleboro
|0
|Bellingham
|0
|Berkley
|0
|Brookline
|0
|Dighton
|0
|Dover
|0
|Easton
|0
|Fall River
|0
|Foxborough
|0
|Franklin
|0
|Freetown
|0
|Hopedale
|0
|Hopkinton
|0
|Lakeville
|0
|Mansfield
|0
|Medfield
|0
|Medway
|0
|Milford
|0
|Millis
|0
|Needham
|0
|Newton
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|NAttleboro
|0
|Norton
|0
|Plainville
|0
|Raynham
|0
|Rehoboth
|0
|Seekonk
|0
|Sharon
|0
|Somerset
|0
|Swansea
|0
|Taunton
|0
|Wellesley
|0
|Wrentham
|0
|Totals
|0
AP Elections 09-01-2020 13:29
View Comments