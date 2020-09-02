By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Massachusetts.
U.S. Senate
Edward Markey (i), Dem
U.S. Senate
Kevin O'Connor, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Richard Neal (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
James McGovern (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Tracy Lovvorn, GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Lori Trahan (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Julie Hall, GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Katherine Clark (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Caroline Colarusso, GOP
U.S. House - District 6
Seth Moulton (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 6
John Paul Moran, GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Ayanna Pressley (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 8
Stephen Lynch (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 9
Bill Keating (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 9
Helen Brady, GOP
Governor's Council - District 1
Joseph Ferreira (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 2
Robert Jubinville (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 3
Marilyn Devaney (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 4
Christopher Iannella (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 5
Eileen Duff (i), Dem
Governor's Council - District 7
Paul DePalo, Dem
Governor's Council - District 8
Mary Hurley (i), Dem
State Senate - Brkshire,Hmpshire,Frnkln&Hampdn
Adam Hinds (i), Dem
State Senate - Bristol & Norfolk
Paul Feeney (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Bristol&Plymouth
Michael Rodrigues (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndBristol&Plymouth
Mark Montigny (i), Dem
State Senate - Cape & Islands
Julian Cyr (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex
Diana DiZoglio (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Essex
Joan Lovely (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Essex
Brendan Crighton (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Essex & Middlesex
Barry Finegold (i), Dem
State Senate - Hampden
Adam Gomez, Dem
State Senate - 1st Hampden & Hampshire
Eric Lesser (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Hampden & Hampshire
John Velis (i), Dem
State Senate - Hampshire,Franklin&Worcester
Joanne Comerford (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex
Edward Kennedy (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Middlesex
Patricia Jehlen (i), Dem
State Senate - 3rd Middlesex
Michael Barrett (i), Dem
State Senate - 4th Middlesex
Cindy Friedman (i), Dem
State Senate - 5th Middlesex
Jason Lewis (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Middlesex & Norfolk
Cynthia Creem (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndMiddlesex&Norfolk
Karen Spilka (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Suffolk
Sal DiDomenico (i), Dem
State Senate - Middlesex & Worcester
James Eldridge (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk,Bristol & Middlesex
Rebecca Rausch (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk,Bristol & Plymouth
Walter Timilty (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk & Plymouth
John Keenan (i), Dem
State Senate - Norfolk & Suffolk
Michael Rush (i), Dem
State Senate - Plymouth & Barnstable
Susan Moran (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Plymouth & Bristol
Marc Pacheco (i), Dem
State Senate - Plymouth & Norfolk
Meg Wheeler, Dem
State Senate - 1st Suffolk
Nicholas Collins (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Suffolk
Sonia Chang-Diaz (i), Dem
State Senate - 1stSuffolk&Middlesex
Joseph Boncore (i), Dem
State Senate - 2ndSuffolk&Middlesex
William Brownsberger (i), Dem
State Senate - 1st Worcester
Harriette Chandler (i), Dem
State Senate - 2nd Worcester
Michael Moore (i), Dem
State Senate - Worcstr,Hampdn,Hampshr&Middlesx
Anne Gobi (i), Dem
State Senate - Worcester & Middlesex
John Cronin, Dem
State House - 1st Barnstable
Josh Mason, Dem
State House - 4th Barnstable
Sarah Peake (i), Dem
State House - 5th Barnstable
James Dever, Dem
State House - Barnstable,Dukes&Nantucket
Dylan Fernandes (i), Dem
State House - 1st Berkshire
John Barrett (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Berkshire
Paul Mark (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Berkshire
Tricia Farley-Bouvier (i), Dem
State House - 4th Berkshire
William Pignatelli (i), Dem
State House - 1st Bristol
Brendan Roche, Dem
State House - 2nd Bristol
James Hawkins (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Bristol
Carol Doherty (i), Dem
State House - 5th Bristol
Patricia Haddad (i), Dem
State House - 6th Bristol
Carole Fiola (i), Dem
State House - 7th Bristol
Alan Silvia (i), Dem
State House - 8th Bristol
Paul Schmid (i), Dem
State House - 9th Bristol
Christopher Markey (i), Dem
State House - 10th Bristol
William Straus (i), Dem
State House - 11th Bristol
Christopher Hendricks (i), Dem
State House - 13th Bristol
Antonio Cabral (i), Dem
State House - 1st Essex
Amber Hewett, Dem
State House - 2nd Essex
Christina Eckert, Dem
State House - 3rd Essex
Andres Vargas (i), Dem
State House - 5th Essex
Ann-Margaret Ferrante (i), Dem
State House - 6th Essex
Jerald Parisella (i), Dem
State House - 7th Essex
Paul Tucker (i), Dem
State House - 8th Essex
Lori Ehrlich (i), Dem
State House - 10th Essex
Daniel Cahill (i), Dem
State House - 11th Essex
Peter Capano (i), Dem
State House - 12th Essex
Thomas Walsh (i), Dem
State House - 13th Essex
Sally Kerans, Dem
State House - 14th Essex
Christina Minicucci (i), Dem
State House - 15th Essex
Linda Campbell (i), Dem
State House - 16th Essex
Marcos Devers (i), Dem
State House - 17th Essex
Frank Moran (i), Dem
State House - 18th Essex
Tram Nguyen (i), Dem
State House - 1st Franklin
Natalie Blais (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Franklin
William LaRose, Dem
State House - 2nd Hampden
Brian Ashe (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Hampden
Kerri O'Connor, Dem
State House - 4th Hampden
Matthew Garlo, Dem
State House - 5th Hampden
Patricia Duffy, Dem
State House - 6th Hampden
Michael Finn (i), Dem
State House - 7th Hampden
Jacob Oliveira, Dem
State House - 8th Hampden
Joseph Wagner (i), Dem
State House - 9th Hampden
Orlando Ramos, Dem
State House - 10th Hampden
Carlos Gonzalez (i), Dem
State House - 11th Hampden
Bud Williams (i), Dem
State House - 12th Hampden
Angelo Puppolo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Hampshire
Lindsay Sabadosa (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Hampshire
Daniel Carey (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Hampshire
Mindy Domb (i), Dem
State House - 1st Middlesex
Deborah Busser, Dem
State House - 2nd Middlesex
James Arciero (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Middlesex
Kate Hogan (i), Dem
State House - 4th Middlesex
Danielle Gregoire (i), Dem
State House - 5th Middlesex
David Linsky (i), Dem
State House - 6th Middlesex
Maria Robinson (i), Dem
State House - 7th Middlesex
Jack Lewis (i), Dem
State House - 8th Middlesex
Carolyn Dykema (i), Dem
State House - 9th Middlesex
Thomas Stanley (i), Dem
State House - 11th Middlesex
Kay Khan (i), Dem
State House - 12th Middlesex
Ruth Balser (i), Dem
State House - 13th Middlesex
Carmine Gentile (i), Dem
State House - 14th Middlesex
Tami Gouveia (i), Dem
State House - 15th Middlesex
Michelle Ciccolo (i), Dem
State House - 16th Middlesex
Thomas Golden (i), Dem
State House - 17th Middlesex
Vanna Howard, Dem
State House - 18th Middlesex
Rady Mom (i), Dem
State House - 19th Middlesex
David Robertson (i), Dem
State House - 20th Middlesex
Michelle Mullet, Dem
State House - 21st Middlesex
Kenneth Gordon (i), Dem
State House - 23rd Middlesex
Sean Garballey (i), Dem
State House - 24th Middlesex
David Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 25th Middlesex
Marjorie Decker (i), Dem
State House - 26th Middlesex
Mike Connolly (i), Dem
State House - 27th Middlesex
Erika Uyterhoeven, Dem
State House - 30th Middlesex
Richard Haggerty (i), Dem
State House - 31st Middlesex
Michael Day (i), Dem
State House - 32nd Middlesex
Kate Lipper-Garabedian (i), Dem
State House - 33rd Middlesex
Steven Ultrino (i), Dem
State House - 36th Middlesex
Colleen Garry (i), Dem
State House - 37th Middlesex
Danillo Sena (i), Dem
State House - 1st Norfolk
Bruce Ayers (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Norfolk
Tackey Chan (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Norfolk
Ronald Mariano (i), Dem
State House - 4th Norfolk
James Murphy (i), Dem
State House - 5th Norfolk
Mark Cusack (i), Dem
State House - 7th Norfolk
William Driscoll (i), Dem
State House - 9th Norfolk
Brian Hamlin, Dem
State House - 10th Norfolk
Jeffrey Roy (i), Dem
State House - 11th Norfolk
Paul McMurtry (i), Dem
State House - 12th Norfolk
John Rogers (i), Dem
State House - 13th Norfolk
Denise Garlick (i), Dem
State House - 14th Norfolk
Alice Peisch (i), Dem
State House - 15th Norfolk
Tommy Vitolo (i), Dem
State House - 1st Plymouth
Stephen Palmer, Dem
State House - 3rd Plymouth
Joan Meschino (i), Dem
State House - 4th Plymouth
Patrick Kearney (i), Dem
State House - 5th Plymouth
Emmanuel Dockter, Dem
State House - 6th Plymouth
Joshua Cutler (i), Dem
State House - 9th Plymouth
Gerard Cassidy (i), Dem
State House - 11th Plymouth
Claire Cronin (i), Dem
State House - 12th Plymouth
Kathleen LaNatra (i), Dem
State House - 1st Suffolk
Adrian Madaro (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Suffolk
Daniel Ryan (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Suffolk
Aaron Michlewitz (i), Dem
State House - 4th Suffolk
David Biele (i), Dem
State House - 5th Suffolk
Liz Miranda (i), Dem
State House - 6th Suffolk
Russell Holmes (i), Dem
State House - 7th Suffolk
Chynah Tyler (i), Dem
State House - 8th Suffolk
Jay Livingstone (i), Dem
State House - 9th Suffolk
Jon Santiago (i), Dem
State House - 10th Suffolk
Edward Coppinger (i), Dem
State House - 11th Suffolk
Elizabeth Malia (i), Dem
State House - 12th Suffolk
Brandy Oakley, Dem
State House - 13th Suffolk
Daniel Hunt (i), Dem
State House - 14th Suffolk
Rob Consalvo, Dem
State House - 15th Suffolk
Nika Elugardo (i), Dem
State House - 16th Suffolk
Jessica Giannino, Dem
State House - 17th Suffolk
Kevin Honan (i), Dem
State House - 18th Suffolk
Michael Moran (i), Dem
State House - 19th Suffolk
Robert DeLeo (i), Dem
State House - 2nd Worcester
Jonathan Zlotnik (i), Dem
State House - 3rd Worcester
Michael Kushmerek, Dem
State House - 4th Worcester
Natalie Higgins (i), Dem
State House - 5th Worcester
Samuel Biagetti, Dem
State House - 10th Worcester
Brian Murray (i), Dem
State House - 12th Worcester
Meghan Kilcoyne, Dem
State House - 13th Worcester
John Mahoney (i), Dem
State House - 14th Worcester
James O'Day (i), Dem
State House - 15th Worcester
Mary Keefe (i), Dem
State House - 16th Worcester
Daniel Donahue (i), Dem
State House - 17th Worcester
David LeBoeuf (i), Dem
Register of Probate - Hampden
Rosemary Saccomani, Dem
Register of Probate - Suffolk
Felix Arroyo (i), Dem
County Treasurer - Plymouth
Thomas O'Brien (i), Dem
County Commissioner - Bristol
John Mitchell (i), Dem
Paul Kitchen (i), Dem
County Commissioner - Dukes
Leon Brathwaite (i), Dem
John Cahill (i), Dem
Keith Chatinover (i), Dem
Tristan Israel (i), Dem
Christine Todd (i), Dem
Donald Leopold (i), Dem
Hunter Moorman, Dem
Richard Wharton, Dem
State Senate - 1st Essex & Middlesex
Bruce Tarr (i), GOP
State Senate - 2nd Hampden & Hampshire
John Cain, GOP
State Senate - Norfolk,Bristol & Middlesex
Matthew Kelly, GOP
State Senate - Plymouth & Barnstable
James McMahon, GOP
State Senate - Plymouth & Norfolk
Patrick O'Connor (i), GOP
State Senate - Worcstr,Hampdn,Hampshr&Middlesx
Steven Hall, GOP
State Senate - Worcester & Middlesex
Dean Tran (i), GOP
State Senate - Worcester & Norfolk
Ryan Fattman (i), GOP
State House - 1st Barnstable
Timothy Whelan (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Barnstable
William Crocker (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Barnstable
David Vieira (i), GOP
State House - 5th Barnstable
Steven Xiarhos, GOP
State House - 1st Bristol
Fred Barrows (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Bristol
Kelly Dooner, GOP
State House - 4th Bristol
Steven Howitt (i), GOP
State House - 8th Bristol
Evan Gendreau, GOP
State House - 12th Bristol
Norman Orrall (i), GOP
State House - 14th Bristol
Michael Lennox, GOP
State House - 1st Essex
James Kelcourse (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Essex
Leonard Mirra (i), GOP
State House - 4th Essex
Bradford Hill (i), GOP
State House - 9th Essex
Donald Wong (i), GOP
State House - 13th Essex
Robert May, GOP
State House - 18th Essex
Jeffrey DuFour, GOP
State House - 1st Hampden
Todd Smola (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Hampden
Nicholas Boldyga (i), GOP
State House - 4th Hampden
Kelly Pease, GOP
State House - 7th Hampden
James Harrington, GOP
State House - 11th Hampden
Prince Golphin, GOP
State House - 1st Middlesex
Sheila Harrington (i), GOP
State House - 13th Middlesex
Ingrid Centurion, GOP
State House - 19th Middlesex
Alec DiFruscia, GOP
State House - 20th Middlesex
Bradley Jones (i), GOP
State House - 22nd Middlesex
Marc Lombardo (i), GOP
State House - 37th Middlesex
Catherine Clark, GOP
State House - 3rd Norfolk
Stephen Tougas, GOP
State House - 4th Norfolk
Paul Rotondo, GOP
State House - 5th Norfolk
Frank Collins, GOP
State House - 9th Norfolk
Shawn Dooley (i), GOP
State House - 1st Plymouth
Mathew Muratore (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Plymouth
Susan Gifford (i), GOP
State House - 3rd Plymouth
Stephen Gill, GOP
State House - 4th Plymouth
Craig Valdez, GOP
State House - 5th Plymouth
David DeCoste (i), GOP
State House - 6th Plymouth
Tatyana Semyrog, GOP
State House - 7th Plymouth
Alyson Sullivan (i), GOP
State House - 8th Plymouth
Angelo D'Emilia (i), GOP
State House - 12th Plymouth
Summer Schmaling, GOP
State House - 1st Worcester
Kimberly Ferguson (i), GOP
State House - 2nd Worcester
Bruce Chester, GOP
State House - 3rd Worcester
Glenn Fossa, GOP
State House - 4th Worcester
Thomas Ardinger, GOP
State House - 5th Worcester
Donald Berthiaume (i), GOP
State House - 6th Worcester
Peter Durant (i), GOP
State House - 7th Worcester
Paul Frost (i), GOP
State House - 8th Worcester
Michael Soter (i), GOP
State House - 9th Worcester
David Muradian (i), GOP
State House - 11th Worcester
Hannah Kane (i), GOP
State House - 12th Worcester
Susan Smiley, GOP
State House - 18th Worcester
Joseph McKenna (i), GOP
Register of Probate - Worcester
Stephanie Fattman (i), GOP
County Treasurer - Plymouth
Carina Mompelas, GOP
County Commissioner - Barnstable
Ronald Beaty (i), GOP
County Commissioner - Bristol
Nancy Stanton-Cross, GOP
County Commissioner - Plymouth
Jared Valanzola, GOP
Sheriff - Norfolk
Jerry McDermott, GOP
State House - 12th Worcester
Charlene DiCalogero, Grn