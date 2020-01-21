MGM names new executive to lead Massachusetts casino

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — MGM has named a new executive to lead its Massachusetts casino.

The Las Vegas-based company announced Tuesday that Chris Kelley will serve as president and chief operating officer of MGM Springfield.

Kelley most recently served as president of MGM Northfield Park near Cleveland, Ohio, where the company said he transitioned the property from a Hard Rock-branded facility into an MGM one.

He also served as vice president and chief financial officer of MGM Grand Detroit and before that worked for nearly two decades at Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego.

Kelley replaces Michael Mathis, who shepherded the $960-million, 14-acre downtown Springfield hotel, casino and entertainment complex through its development, construction and opening in August 2018.

The company said Mathis will become senior vice president of business development, reporting to Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts.

MGM Springfield has struggled to meet its lofty revenue expectations since becoming the state's first large-scale resort casino.

Last week, the casino reported less than $19 million in gross gambling revenues in December, the lowest monthly total since its opening.

Encore Boston Harbor, meanwhile, reported $54 million in gambling revenues in December, it's best month since opening in Everett last June.