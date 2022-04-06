Maduro ally claims diplomatic status to avoid US charges JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press April 6, 2022 Updated: April 6, 2022 2:42 p.m.
1 of6 Demonstrators shout "Free Alex Saab," as they demand the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab who has been extradited to the U.S., during a protest in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, April 4, 2022. Saab, a close ally of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, who prosecutors in the U.S. believe could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American country, was extradited from Cabo Verde and is now in U.S. custody. Ariana Cubillos/AP Show More Show Less
MIAMI (AP) — An attorney for a businessman enriched by Venezuela's government argued in federal court Wednesday that his client's continued detention on corruption charges sets a dangerous precedent that could endanger the free movement of U.S. officials around the world.
The hearing held before an appeals panel in Miami centered around the politically thorny issue of whether Alex Saab is a Venezuelan diplomat and entitled to immunity from prosecution under U.S. law and numerous international treaties.
