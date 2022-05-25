Magistrate suspended for 6 months for improper emails

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A magistrate who has been reprimanded before and whose husband is a former sheriff awaiting sentencing for stealing money from government programs has been suspended from the bench for six months, the South Carolina Supreme Court announced Wednesday.

Chester County Magistrate Angel Underwood used her official judicial email account to help her husband write a disciplinary order on a sheriff's office employee and to recommend a student for a scholarship on behalf of deputies, the justices wrote in their order.