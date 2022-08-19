Mahathir expects early polls, ruling party gains in Malaysia EILEEN NG, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2022 Updated: Aug. 19, 2022 3:34 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad poses for a picture during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad reads document at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad arrives at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad poses for a picture during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Mahathir expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months, and could win big, but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight "even a losing battle" on principle. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expects Malaysia’s graft-tainted ruling party will hold general elections in coming months — and could win big — but the nonagenarian reformer vowed Friday that he would fight “even a losing battle” on principle.
In an wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Mahathir described President Joe Biden as “ineffective" and “anti-Islam" for supporting Israel, accused the U.S. of trying to provoke a war in Taiwan and slammed Europe for provoking Ukraine to fight.
Plainfield man charged with breaking into, stealing from Moosup pizza restaurant, police say
Connecticut woman dies after medical event at Maine beach, officials say
CT woman accused by police, DCF of trafficking her child has no criminal history, court officials said.
Shelton restaurant asks for more outdoor dining, but instead gets less
New principals named for Shelton’s Mohegan, Sunnyside schools
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
Colonie native part of stoned-comedians tour coming to Albany