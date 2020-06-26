Maine hotels reopen to out-of-staters, but will they come?

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine innkeepers and hoteliers are opening their doors to out-of-state tourists on Friday for those who've either tested negative for the coronavirus or are willing to quarantine for 14 days.

But many say visitors are canceling over the measures.

Greg Dugal, spokesman for HospitalityMaine, said a survey of 51 testing locations between Maine and Virginia revealed only four locations where someone could get tested and get results within 72 hours or arriving in Maine.

“There’s not enough availability for tests,” Dugal said.

A panel that's tasked with assisting with the recovery of the state's tourism industry is recommending easing the testing and quarantine requirements. The requirements apply to all states except New Hampshire and Vermont.

Draft recommendations from the Hospitality, Tourism and Retail subcommittee of Gov. Janet Mills’ Economic Recovery Committee suggests Maine's outlier status is going to hurt the state's tourism industry, the Portland Press Herald said.

“We feel compelled to make this recommendation because the economic consequences are so massive for these sectors and Mainers more generally," the draft report said,

The subcommittee’s suggestions are not final and may be revised based on input from the full economic recovery panel.

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Maine Principals' Association has released rules for high school sports, but has not yet scheduled any fall games.

The phased-in approach allows students to reenter athletic facilities for the first time since early spring to begin physical training, and to participate in two-week summer sessions aimed at individual disciplines.

There will be no team hydration stations during the early phases, so students, coaches and staff must bring their own water or face being turned away, the MPA said.

Masks will be required when social distancing cannot be maintained with exceptions for training periods and intense physical activities, the MPA said.