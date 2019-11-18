Maine seeks feedback on how to manage animals used for fur

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine wildlife regulators are working with residents about the way the state manages its furbearing animal species.

Maine’s home to a wild fur trapping industry that targets animals such as beavers, foxes and bobcats. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says it’s holding a series of statewide meetings in early December to gather ideas about how to manage the animals.

The wildlife department says the feedback is expected to help guide management of the species for the next 15 years. The state has also set up a website to gather comments.

The state says the plan will also manage coyotes, fishers, martens, weasels, otters, minks and other mammals. The meetings begin Dec. 3 in Portland and Orono and will continue Dec. 4 in Augusta and Dec. 5 in Presque Isle.

Online: https://www.mainefurbearerforum.org/