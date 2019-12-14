Maine senators sign on to UN letter about tackling climate

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine's two U.S. senators have joined with a group of colleagues that is calling on the United Nations to tackle climate change.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King are among senators who sent a letter to Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The senators sent the letter to coincide with 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid.

The senators wrote that failing to address climate change “will wreak damages on all Americans for centuries into the future.”

The letter also acknowledged the U.S.'s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement about climate change.

“In a moment where the commitment of the United States to address climate change seems threadbare, we, the undersigned, assure you that we are working diligently to respond to this global threat and we support your efforts in Madrid,” the senators wrote.

The group of senators is mostly Democrats. King and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont are independent and Collins is the lone Republican.