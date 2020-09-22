Maine to make $95M in pandemic recovery grants available

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine plans to make about $95 million in coronavirus pandemic recovery grants available to businesses and nonprofit organizations in the state.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said the grants are a second phase of funding available via the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program. Up to $5 million of the money will be set aside to support businesses that are less than a year old, she said.

The grant program is designed to “help sustain the viability of Maine's small businesses and nonprofit,” the governor's office said in a statement. It's not intended to replace lost profits.

The state plans to start taking applications for the grants on Wednesday and continue to do so through Oct. 23. The grants will be awarded in November.