Maine towns mixed on votes to open up legal marijuana sales

CHINA, Maine (AP) — Residents of several Maine municipalities voted to change local laws about marijuana as the state prepares for legalized recreational use of the drug.

The Bangor Daily News reports at least four municipalities passed marijuana-related questions on Tuesday, while three others rejected them.

The state plans to start accepting cultivation, manufacturing and retail license applications beginning on Dec. 5. That means retail sales of adult use marijuana could begin early next year, more than three years after voters approved legalization in a statewide vote.

The town of China voted to allow medical and recreational stores, medical testing and manufacturing facilities. Eliot, Camden and York also approved marijuana measures.

Meanwhile, Bridgton, Holden and Rangeley voters turned back potential changes to local marijuana laws.