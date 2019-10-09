Maintenance work scheduled at Hooksett Toll Plaza

HOOKSETT, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation plans to temporarily close the north- and southbound open road toll lanes at the Hooksett Toll Plaza on Interstate 93 for maintenance work.

The lane closures are scheduled for Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Drivers will be guided via signs and traffic cones to the non-open road toll area, where they will proceed through either dedicated E-ZPass lane or cash lanes.