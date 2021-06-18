Major U.S.-led war games wind up in northwestern Africa MOSA'AB ELSHAMY, Associated Press June 18, 2021 Updated: June 18, 2021 10:43 a.m.
TAN-TAN, Morocco (AP) — More than 7,000 troops from the United States, African and NATO countries on Friday wound up a large-scale training exercise in the northwestern section of a continent increasingly threatened by Islamist extremists and military strife.
The U.S.-led African Lion war games lasted almost two weeks and took place in regional U.S. ally Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal. The annual drills, the largest in Africa, were skipped last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
