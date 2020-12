Primrose Companies / Contributed photo

SHELTON — A local developer is proposing major redevelopment that, if approved, could bring retail and apartments to a redeveloping Canal Street.

John Guedes, Shelton resident and owner of Primrose Companies, has submitted plans for Riverview Park Royal, a five-story structure that would house 80 apartments and 11,000 square feet of retail, with 181 parking spaces at 123 Canal St.