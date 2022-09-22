Malaysia's Anwar: Opposition has 'fair chance' to win polls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday he believes his three-party alliance has a “fair chance” of winning a general election that could be called as early as November.
Anwar leads the Hope Alliance, which earlier teamed up with an ethnic Malay party led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for a historic win in 2018 elections. Anger over corruption led to the shocking defeat of the United Malays National Organization, which had ruled Malaysia since its independence from Britain in 1957.