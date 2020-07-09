Maldives tourism minister sacked over alleged sex offenses

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The Maldives president has sacked the tourism minister after female employees in his office accused him of sexual offenses, officials said Thursday.

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had called for the resignation of Tourism Minister Ali Waheed and then sacked him after he failed to step down on his own, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Hood said.

Police confirmed receiving complaints of sexual misconduct by Waheed.

Waheed did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

An archipelago state in the Indian Ocean, Maldives is known for its luxury tourist resort islands.