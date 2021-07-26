Man, 75, hit with Taser says officer put knee on his neck

DENVER (AP) — A 75-year-old man who suffered a cascade of health problems after a police officer used a Taser on him in his home without warning filed a federal lawsuit Monday accusing the officer of also putting a knee on his neck and causing an injury to his carotid artery that required surgery.

The lawsuit by Michael Clark claims that the pressure that former Idaho Springs police officer Nicholas Hanning put on his neck after he lost consciousness after being hit with the Taser and striking a chair on the way to the ground deprived him of oxygen, prolonged his loss of consciousness and increased his risk of death.