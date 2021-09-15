Man accused in road rage killing 'too violent' to make court

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The initial court appearance scheduled Wednesday for a Chicago man accused of fatally shooting a motorist on a Twin Cities highway in an apparent road rage incident was postponed after authorities said the defendant was too agitated to proceed.

Shortly before the virtual hearing was scheduled to start for Jamal L. Smith and other defendants, prosecutor Judith Cole told public defense attorney Shauna Kieffer of the difficulty that Hennepin County deputies were having with her client.