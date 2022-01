FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida man tried to obtain more than $4.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds by filing false loan applications, federal prosecutors said.

Valesky Barosy, 27, made his first appearance last week in Fort Lauderdale federal court, according to court records. He's charged with five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, Barosy faces up to 132 years in prison.