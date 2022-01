ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man who a St. Louis police union official alleged was released from jail last week because he tested positive for COVID-19 is back in jail, authorities said Monday.

The 36-year-old man, who was a suspect in a domestic assault, was released on Jan. 4 from the city's main downtown jail. He was arrested again on Friday and was in jail Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.