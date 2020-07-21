Man and pregnant woman killed; 2 arrested, 2 wanted

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities said they arrested two men on Monday and were looking for two more in apparently drug-related killings of a man and pregnant woman over the weekend.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office didn't identify the victims in a news release Monday but said both were shot.

A passer-by reported a parked SUV with two bodies inside in the Big Branch area on Saturday afternoon, the statement said.

It said Peter Reimonenq, 18, and Christopher Roberts, 19, on two counts of murder and one of feticide. Shannon Dale Amos Jr. and Mikayl Dietrich Young, both 19, are wanted on the same charges, the sheriff's office said. All four are from Lacombe.

It was not immediately clear whether any has an attorney who could speak for him.