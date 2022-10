LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man with a knife was arrested after a series of stabbings in Southern California early Monday that killed a woman and wounded three other people.

Officers near downtown Long Beach responded at around 5:30 a.m. and found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, said Brandon Fahey, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department. Fahey did not identify the woman, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.