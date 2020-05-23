Man arrested after allegedly attacking police, injuring K-9 with broom

A Cathy Drive man was arrested Friday after allegedly attacking an officer and his K-9 with a shop broom and injuring the dog.

Raymond Paszkowski, 60, was arrested on the two arrest warrants and charged with violation of probation and criminal mischief.

Police said Paszkowski was also charged with interfering with an officer, operation with license under suspension, operation of a unregistered vehicle and operation with no insurance.

Shelton Police Detective Richard Bango said officers were patrolling near Cathy Drive when they observed Paszkowski, pull into his driveway.

Bango said officers knew Paszkowski had two outstanding arrest warrants and that his license was under suspension and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

“When Officer Dan Loris and his K-9, Stryker, approached Paszkowski,” Bengo said, “he ran and grabbed a shop broom and began swinging it at the officers and Stryker. Stryker was able to apprehend Paszkowski but was injured in the process.”

Bango said Stryker was treated and released from Shoreline Hospital. Paszkowski was also injured and was treated at the hospital and released.

Paszkowski posted a $25,000 bond and is due in state Superior Court in Derby on July 20.

