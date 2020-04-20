Man arrested after firing at officers in Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. (AP) — Minnehaha County sheriff's officials say a man has been arrested for shooting at another person and at law enforcement officers responding to the scene.

The Argus Leader reports authorities say the man shot several times at a victim Sunday morning in Brandon and then fired at officers. There was no word that anyone was injured.

The 74-year-old man was arrested on possible charges of aggravated assault and aggravated assault against law enforcement. He's also in custody on a mental illness hold.

Brandon police and the South Dakota Highway Patrol also responded to the call.